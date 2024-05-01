Liberal MP says she’s leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny

Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she will not run again in the next federal election, saying disrespectful dialogue in politics, threats to her life and misogyny are what have contributed to her decision. Damoff rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won’t run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.

Damoff says she’s proud of her time in politics but it is no longer for her, and it’s time to turn the page to a new chapter. 

She has represented Oakville North-Burlington, a riding west of Toronto, since 2015.

Damoff announced her planned exit with a letter posted on her Facebook page. 

She says the current tone of politics is being driven by a desire for social-media clips and likes — a drastic change in how politicians interact with each other and the public. 

She adds the tenor of political discourse has deteriorated significantly, and she fears that misinformation and “lies” spread by politicians are causing a loss of trust in institutions.

“Unfortunately, the toxic drive for social-media likes and clips among elected officials has hindered constructive conversations, exacerbated difference between us and diminished our capacity to show empathy towards each other,” Damoff said in the statement. 

“The threats and misogyny I have experienced as a member of Parliament are such that I often fear going out in public, and that is not a sustainable or healthy way to live.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

