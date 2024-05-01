Loblaw reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend 15%

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 7:15 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 7:26 am.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent as it reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 51.3 cents per share, up from 44.6 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Loblaw says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $459 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 23. The result was up from $418 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $13.58 billion, up from $13.00 billion a year earlier.

Food retail same-stores sales rose by 3.4 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales increased by 4.0 per cent, with front store same-store sales up 0.7 per cent and pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales up 7.3 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.72 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.55 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash at Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash at Port Union; section of highway closed

A section of Highway 401 has been shut down following a serious crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened on westbound collectors lanes at Port Union Road on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial...

2m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

9h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

8h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash at Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash at Port Union; section of highway closed

A section of Highway 401 has been shut down following a serious crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened on westbound collectors lanes at Port Union Road on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial...

2m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

9h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

8h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.

8h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

14h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

14h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos