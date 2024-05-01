London Drugs phone lines working, stores still closed after cybersecurity incident

People wait outside of the London Drugs Dunbar location on Monday, April. 29, 2024. London Drugs says its phone lines are operational again after being taken offline in response to a cybersecurity incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 9:09 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 9:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — London Drugs says its phone lines are working again after being taken offline in response to a cybersecurity incident. 

A statement from the Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy and retail chain says Canada Post offices inside London Drugs stores are also up and running again.

The company closed all of its stores across Western Canada until further notice after the incident was discovered on Sunday.

The statement says the stores remain closed out of an abundance of caution but customers are still being provided with urgent pharmacy care.

It says the investigation is assessing the extent to which any data has been compromised and people will be notified if personal information was affected.

There are more than 80 London Drugs locations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

