Longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart entered into the Hall of Famous Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart on Wednesday was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians.

During a ceremony in the Missouri House, Stewart pulled away a black cloth to reveal a bust of his likeness, jovially patted the statue on the head and joked that he’s grateful the sculptor didn’t leave him bald.

Stewart’s bust will be on display in the Jefferson City Capitol building alongside sculptures of other Missouri greats including Josephine Baker, George Washington Carver, Walter Elias Disney and Mark Twain.

Stewart coached basketball at Missouri for 32 seasons, finishing with a 634-333 record. Missouri reached the NCAA Tournament 16 times and won eight regular-season conference championships and six conference tournament championships under his leadership.

House Speaker Dean Plocher said he chose to induct Stewart into the Hall of Famous Missourians to celebrate his resilience and dedication to the community.

“It is a privilege to acknowledge Coach Stewart’s enduring impact and to warmly welcome him into this prestigious hall, where he rightfully takes his place among the esteemed icons of our great state,” Plocher said in a statement.

