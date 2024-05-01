Longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart entered into the Hall of Famous Missourians

Longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart poses with his bust after being inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Jefferson City, Mo. Stewart was immortalized in a bust and joked that he appreciated that his likeness still had hair. (AP Photo/Summer Ballentine)

By Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 10:47 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 10:56 pm.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart on Wednesday was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians.

During a ceremony in the Missouri House, Stewart pulled away a black cloth to reveal a bust of his likeness, jovially patted the statue on the head and joked that he’s grateful the sculptor didn’t leave him bald.

Stewart’s bust will be on display in the Jefferson City Capitol building alongside sculptures of other Missouri greats including Josephine Baker, George Washington Carver, Walter Elias Disney and Mark Twain.

Stewart coached basketball at Missouri for 32 seasons, finishing with a 634-333 record. Missouri reached the NCAA Tournament 16 times and won eight regular-season conference championships and six conference tournament championships under his leadership.

House Speaker Dean Plocher said he chose to induct Stewart into the Hall of Famous Missourians to celebrate his resilience and dedication to the community.

“It is a privilege to acknowledge Coach Stewart’s enduring impact and to warmly welcome him into this prestigious hall, where he rightfully takes his place among the esteemed icons of our great state,” Plocher said in a statement.

Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

6h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

2h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

6h ago

Pedestrian injured in Brampton collision
Pedestrian injured in Brampton collision

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to Fernforest Drive and Peter Robertson Boulevard just after 7 p.m. to collision...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

6h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

2h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

6h ago

Pedestrian injured in Brampton collision
Pedestrian injured in Brampton collision

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to Fernforest Drive and Peter Robertson Boulevard just after 7 p.m. to collision...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing at a low-rise apartment in Brampton. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

10h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

1h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos