‘Miss Peregrine’ author Ransom Riggs to launch new fantasy series, ‘Sunderworld’

This cover image released by Dutton Books for Young Readers shows "SUNDERWORLD, VOL. 1: The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry," by Ransom Riggs. (Dutton Books for Young Readers via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 7:57 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ransom Riggs’ first new series since the million-selling “Miss Peregrine” books will launch this summer.

“Sunderworld, Vol. 1 The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry” begins the adventures of a Los Angeles teen who, after his mother’s death, has some surreal encounters in his everyday life. Dutton Books for Young Readers, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Sunderworld” on Aug. 27.

“I’ve always been drawn to portal fantasies in fiction,” Riggs said in a statement Wednesday. “They feel like invitations to optimistic worlds where, ultimately, joy is possible, if only you can find the key. We’re living through some very heavy, very dark times — we have been for a while — and this story is meant to be an escape — and a respite from darkness.”

Riggs’ “Miss Peregrine” novels have sold more than 10 million copies. The first book in the series, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” was adapted by Tim Burton into a 2016 film starring Eva Green.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway...

breaking

26m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

15m ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

10h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway...

breaking

26m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

15m ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

10h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

14h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

15h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.
More Videos