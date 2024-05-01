Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you’ll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns.

For Javier Encalada, whose family has called this street home for the past six years, there’s a lot to love.

“This is a very family-friendly neighbourhood, and we’ve been happy to raise our kids here,” he said.

That is until last year when some big changes occurred in the land just over his backyard fence line.

“A large shipping container company moved in, and since then, things have been hectic.”

Encalada and other neighbours here say the facility I-Way Logistics, which operates solely outside, is bustling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“On holidays and weekends, too. It’s just non-stop noise of large containers being picked up or dropped off by cranes,” he said. “The noise is unbearable.”

Bjoern Kingsley, Encalada’s neighbour, said this facility appears to be busiest when the neighbourhood is asleep.

“Their peak traffic hours are often in the middle of the night, and especially on Sundays and continue throughout the night and most of the day.”

City councillor addresses noise complaints

While residents say the noise is in direct violation of Mississauga’s bylaws, city staff told Speakers Corner this company is exempt due to a Provincial Act which prohibits municipalities from regulating noise related to the delivery of goods.

Staff acknowledged they’ve been monitoring the noise levels and notified the company about resident complaints.

“In addition, City Mobile Licensing staff have contacted The Ministry of Environment regarding this issue, and they have begun an investigation,” said Georgios Fthenos, the City’s Director of Enforcement.

Ward 6 City Councillor Joe Horneck, who represents this area, said he’s been taking the complaints seriously.

“We have issued a letter to the owners describing the disturbance to the neighbourhood without response,” said Horneck.

Speakers Corner also reached out to the company and those calls were not returned.

“As a councillor, I am frustrated when our city lacks the tools necessary to ensure our neighbourhoods are places residents enjoy,” added Horneck. “I’m really disheartened when seemingly simple issues fall between different levels of government for enforcement.”

Unclear where investigation stands

City staff say they will continue to carefully review this issue and encourage the Ontario Ministry of the Environment to do what they can to improve the situation for the residents.

“As outlined by our enforcement team though, the city does not have the legal tools to change the circumstances. My office will, of course, monitor the activity on the site and respond as we can to neighbourhood concerns,” said Horneck.

The ministry has not yet said where the investigation stands, but residents who call this area home hope it leads to compromise—and more peaceful nights.

“I understand that the business has to operate, but they need to think about the neighbourhood,” Encalada said. “There shouldn’t be constant banging and noise throughout the night right in our own backyards, it’s driving us nuts.”

