Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,728.55, up 14.01 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 32 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $32.43 on 9.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $4.69, or 22.93 per cent, to $15.76 on 8.0 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Up 12 cents, or 6.19 per cent, to $2.06 on 7.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 74 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $51.79 on 7.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 5.10 per cent, to $4.84 on 7.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Up $1.88, or 1.25 per cent, to $152.84. Loblaw raised its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent to 51.3 cents per share and reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. The retailer said its profit available to common shareholders increased almost 10 per cent year over year to $459 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 23. Revenue totalled $13.58 billion, up from $13.00 billion a year earlier.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $27.99. Cenovus Energy announced a first-quarter profit Wednesday of $1.18 billion, up from $636 million a year ago, and raised its quarterly base dividend from 14 cents per share to 18 cents per share. The company’s revenue totalled $13.40 billion in the quarter, up from $12.26 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Executives warned it could be well into next year before oil companies resolve their ongoing dispute with Trans Mountain Corp. over rising pipeline shipping fees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1,2024.

The Canadian Press