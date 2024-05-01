Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Posted May 1, 2024 4:51 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,728.55, up 14.01 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 32 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $32.43 on 9.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $4.69, or 22.93 per cent, to $15.76 on 8.0 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Up 12 cents, or 6.19 per cent, to $2.06 on 7.7 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 74 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $51.79 on 7.4 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 5.10 per cent, to $4.84 on 7.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $27.99 on 7.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Up $1.88, or 1.25 per cent, to $152.84. Loblaw raised its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent to 51.3 cents per share and reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. The retailer said its profit available to common shareholders increased almost 10 per cent year over year to $459 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 23. Revenue totalled $13.58 billion, up from $13.00 billion a year earlier.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $27.99. Cenovus Energy announced a first-quarter profit Wednesday of $1.18 billion, up from $636 million a year ago, and raised its quarterly base dividend from 14 cents per share to 18 cents per share. The company’s revenue totalled $13.40 billion in the quarter, up from $12.26 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Executives warned it could be well into next year before oil companies resolve their ongoing dispute with Trans Mountain Corp. over rising pipeline shipping fees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1,2024.

The Canadian Press

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking.

14m ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada's most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island.

50m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

3h ago

'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they're being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards.

Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401.

Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash.

Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking.

Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
