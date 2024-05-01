Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Port Union Road just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old from Toronto, was rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have closed the westbound collector lanes from west of Whites Road to Morningside Avenue. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the closure is expected to last several hours.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash.

No other injuries have been reported so far.

More to come. Developing story.