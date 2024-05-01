Music Review: Sia soars with first solo album in 8 years, ‘Reasonable Woman’

This cover image released by Atlantic Records shows "Reasonable Woman" by Sia. (Atlantic Records via AP)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 11:35 am.

A whole album of Sia singing alone is great — great, don’t get us wrong — but Sia paired with the icon Chaka Khan? Fire. Their new duet “Immortal Queen” is everything you’d want in a combo of Sia and Khan — dueling soaring voices, preening egos and insane lyrics about time travel and robot servants.

“In one thousand million years/I’mma still be everywhere,” they sing. “Before planet Earth was here/I was riding a lightyear.” To which we bow and say: Yas, queens.

“Immortal Queen,” out Friday, is just one of the highlights of the super 15-track “Reasonable Woman,” Sia’s first solo album since 2016 and following her work on the movie “Sing,” a Christmas album, her writing for others like David Guetta and Pink, and the supergroup album “LSD.”

Sia hasn’t lost a step, apparently able to write three bangers before breakfast. The new solo album is packed with the Australian’s trademark mix of tropical pop, hip-hop, house and a hint of ska, combed with her distinctive, sky-high voice and ear for the bombastic.

It also contains her songwriter’s ability to switch from hurt and broken (”I Forgive You”) to ecstatic lover (“Towards the Sun”) to vengeful, hell-releasing angel, like on “I Had a Heart,” with the lyrics “You lost me to cruelty/You questioned my beauty/Counting my calories.” The song “Little Wing” sounds like Sia counseling a former mentee who has hit a bad patch: “Keep trying/I know soon you’ll be flying.”

But on this outing, the ever-masked, forever catchy Sia is most interesting with others. In addition to the Khan duet, the best songs are “Dance Alone” with Kylie Minogue, “Incredible” with Labrinth and “Fame Won’t Love You” with Paris Hilton, two famous women complaining that “fame won’t love you like a mother, like a father should.”

Sia leans on a frequent collaborator, songwriter-producer Jesse Shatkin, who together made the megahit “Chandelier,” and the albums “Music” and “This Is Acting.” They flirt with Bollywood in “One Night” and hip-hop with “Champion” alongside vocal guests Tierra Whack, Kaliii and Jimmy Jolliff. Greg Kurstin, co-wrote and produced four tracks, while Benny Blanco helps produce the burst of sunshine that is “Go On.”

It’s not unreasonable to say “Reasonable Woman” is the sound of a comfortable Sia rarely shifting out of third gear, but note: Her third gear is way higher than most artists ever dream about.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

44m ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

38m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

updated

6m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

1h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

18h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
