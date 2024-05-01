Nova Scotia mass shooting: progress report released on response to public inquiry

The first progress report has been released by the independent committee overseeing how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives. Family, friends and supporters of the victims of the mass killings in rural Nova Scotia in 2020 gather following the release of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry's final report in Truro, N.S., on Thursday, March 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 10:03 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 10:12 am.

HALIFAX — An independent committee released today its first report on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.

The federal-provincial inquiry, known as the Mass Casualty Commission, submitted a final report last year that included 130 non-binding recommendations for change, half of which focus on policing.

The document released today by the 16-member Progress Monitoring Committee includes a thorough accounting of the actions taken by the federal and Nova Scotia governments and the RCMP.

Content regarding the Mounties, however, largely reflects what the police force had to say in March when it released its own progress report in Nova Scotia.

Shortly after the monitoring committee met for the first time last September, chairwoman Linda Lee Oland said the group can’t force the Mounties and government officials to do anything.

She said the public will play a key role in ensuring the inquiry’s recommendations do not gather dust. 

The inquiry’s final report found the RCMP missed warning signs about the killer, including reports of domestic violence, possession of illegal firearms and repeated run-ins with the law — and it also found the Mounties were poorly organized and failed to promptly send alerts to the public until it was too late for some victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway...

updated

16m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

40m ago

Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing
Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

One man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road...

21m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

26m ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway...

updated

16m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

40m ago

Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing
Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

One man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road...

21m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

16h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

17h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.
More Videos