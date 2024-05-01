Ontario’s police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash

The investigation continues into a fatal collision that occurred during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401, located to the east of Toronto, on Monday night.

Monica Hudon of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit confirmed with the media Tuesday that officers initiated the chase after spotting a cargo van they believed had been involved in a liquor store robbery.

The chase initially began on the streets of Durham region before shifting to the 401, with both the van and the police travelling westward in the eastbound lanes.

According to Hudon, around 20 minutes after the chase began, six vehicles were involved in a crash.

She also confirmed that two grandparents and their infant grandchild, who have not been identified, were travelling in a civilian vehicle and were killed during the collision, while another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hudon noted that since the investigation is in its early stages, it is too soon to say if the police pursuit was called off before the suspect van got onto the highway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

