Ontario’s police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 4:12 am.

The investigation continues into a fatal collision that occurred during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401, located to the east of Toronto, on Monday night. 

Monica Hudon of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit confirmed with the media Tuesday that officers initiated the chase after spotting a cargo van they believed had been involved in a liquor store robbery. 

The chase initially began on the streets of Durham region before shifting to the 401, with both the van and the police travelling westward in the eastbound lanes.

According to Hudon, around 20 minutes after the chase began, six vehicles were involved in a crash. 

She also confirmed that two grandparents and their infant grandchild, who have not been identified, were travelling in a civilian vehicle and were killed during the collision, while another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hudon noted that since the investigation is in its early stages, it is too soon to say if the police pursuit was called off before the suspect van got onto the highway. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

6h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

14h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

15h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

5h ago

