Proline bettors still solidly behind Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL playoffs

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 3:13 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 3:26 pm.

Proline bettors aren’t abandoning the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Toronto trails its opening series with the Boston Bruins 3-2 but is coming off a 2-1 overtime road victory Tuesday night. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 68 per cent of Proline players had the Leafs winning to prolong the series.

On Saturday night, 70 per cent of bettors had Toronto winning to tie the series but it was Boston that prevailed 3-1 for the 3-1 overall advantage.

The series continues Thursday night in Toronto.

The Winnipeg Jets’ season ended with a 6-3 loss to Colorado on Tuesday. The Avalanche took the series in five games, a fate 41 per cent of bettors figured was in store.

On Sunday night, 72 per cent of bettors had Winnipeg winning. However, Colorado earned a 5-1 victory. 

On Tuesday night, the Nashville Predators edged the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 but still trail the best-of-seven series 3-2. A whopping 82 per cent of wagers were on the Canucks to win.

Edmonton can eliminate the Los Angeles Kings with a home win Wednesday night. The Oilers took a 3-1 series lead Sunday with a 1-0 victory, an outcome that drew the support of 73 per cent of players.

A solid 92 per cent of bettors expected the Oilers to cement the series Wednesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays started the week strong with home wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Toronto dispatched the Dodgers 3-1, with 52 per cent of customers picking the Jays in the series finale.

On Monday, Justin Turner’s two home runs helped Toronto edge the Royals 6-5 as 81 per cent of bettors had the Jays taking the contest.

A Proline digital customer won $6,182 off a $10 bet on a six-pick soccer-hockey parlay. A Proline retail customer turned a $2 wager into a $1,072 payout on a six-pick soccer parlay.

Another retail player won $2,263 with a $15 bet on another six-pick soccer parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

