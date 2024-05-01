Public servants to be in-office 3 days a week as of Sept. 9

Federal public servants will have to work from their offices at least three days a week as of Sept. 9. President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 5:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Federal public servants will have to work from their offices at least three days a week as of Sept. 9.

The new rules also stipulate that executives will have to be in the office at least four days a week. 

The Treasury Board of Canada says the new rules are being put in place due to the benefits of interacting in-person in a “consistent” way. 

It also says the new requirement is meant to bring more fairness and consistency to how the hybrid work model is applied. 

Previously, most federal public servants had to be in the office at least two days a week.

Those rules were put in place March 2023, two years after public servants began working remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

