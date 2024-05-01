90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

Fraud arrests
Lakshanth Selvarajah, 27, (left) and Akshayah Tharmakulenthiran, 25, both of Ajax, are facing dozens of charges, including fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of credit card.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 1, 2024 10:41 am.

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam.

Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and credit card companies, telling them their accounts were compromised.

They would then arrange to obtain their cards.

“A courier was sent to the victim’s homes to retrieve their bank cards and passwords, which were then used for fraudulent purchases,” a police release states.

Police say the victims included a couple in their 90s.

Lakshanth Selvarajah, 27, and Akshayah Tharmakulenthiran, 25, both of Ajax, are facing dozens of charges, including fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of credit card.

