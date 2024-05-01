S&P/TSX composite down as oil falls, U.S. stock markets mixed ahead of Fed decision

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this afternoon.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.70 points at 21,653.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.84 points at 37,910.76. The S&P 500 index was down 15.08 points at 5,020.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.64 points at 15,592.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.63 cents US compared with 72.75 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$2.23 at US$79.70 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$2,315.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press