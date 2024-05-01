St. Louis school district will pay families to drive kids to school amid bus driver shortage

FILE - Yvette Lewis, a Metro High School security guard, watches as a fleet of Missouri Central Bus Company school busses leaves the school following dismissal, Feb. 27, 2024, in St. Louis, Mo. The school district in St. Louis is offering some parents gas cards and money to drive their kids to school for the remainder of the school year. The move comes amid a shortage of bus drivers in St. Louis. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file) St. Louis Post-Dispatch

By The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 11:46 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 11:57 am.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ school district is offering to pay some families to drive their kids to school as part of an effort to offset a shortage of bus drivers.

“We are excited to announce a new set of programs aimed at addressing the current challenges in transportation services,” Toyin Akinola, St. Louis Public Schools’ director of transportation, wrote in a Monday letter to parents, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Under the plan, families who have experienced “chronic bus absenteeism” this school year will receive gas cards for the next two weeks. Starting May 13, all families in the district “willing to transport their children” can receive $75 for each of the last two weeks of school.

The funding will be available to families whose students are not tardy or absent more than once a week.

In March, Missouri Central School Bus Co. announced it would terminate its contract with the district at the end of the school year. The relationship between the company and district grew strained after a noose was found near the workstation of a Black mechanic and an ensuing driver walkout snarled bus service for one of Missouri’s largest school systems.

Missouri Central’s contract with the district was supposed to run through the 2024-25 school year, but the company had an opt-out clause.

A company official said Missouri Central asked the district for additional money in December “to address unprecedented industry inflation and a nationwide school bus driver shortage.” The district refused. A statement from the district said the company sought an extra $2 million.

In February, mechanic Amin Mitchell said he found a noose at his workstation He said he believed it was meant to send a racist message to intimidate him after an argument with a manager over Mitchell’s concern that some bus brakes were inadequate.

In response, at least 100 drivers stopped working, some for a few days, leaving parents to scramble.

Local NAACP leaders called for a hate crime investigation. Although none has been announced, Missouri Central hired a third-party investigator. A report on that investigation is not yet complete.

The district is seeking a new vendor for busing services.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

37m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

updated

5m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

37m ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

updated

5m ago

90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges
90-year-olds among victims in Durham frauds targeting seniors, 2 face charges

A man and woman are facing 40 charges after Durham Regional Police allege they targeted seniors in a bank and credit card scam. Investigators say the suspects would call seniors impersonating bank and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

18h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos