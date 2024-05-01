Testimony ends in a trial over New Hampshire’s accountability for youth center abuse

FILE - The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H., stands among trees, Jan. 28, 2020. The first of nearly 1,200 lawsuits alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center goes to trial in April 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 3:12 pm.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Jurors who will decide whether to hold New Hampshire accountable for abuse at its youth detention center heard from the final witness in a landmark trial Wednesday: a psychiatrist who said the plaintiff has bipolar disorder, not post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Harrison Pope is the director of the biological psychiatry lab at McLean Hospital, where he has worked for nearly 50 years and has specialized in treatment of bipolar disorder. Testifying on behalf of the state, he said he was confident in the diagnosis he made after reviewing David Meehan’s medical history and speaking to him for several hours this year.

“The most important thing in his case is his history of bipolar disorder,” Pope said.

Meehan, 42, went to police in 2017 with allegations that he had been beaten, raped and held in solitary confinement at the Youth Development Center in the 1990s. Since he sued the state in 2020, 11 former state workers have been arrested and more than 1,100 former residents of the Manchester facility have filed lawsuits alleging six decades of abuse.

Meehan, whose lawsuit seeking millions of dollars was the first to be filed and first to go to trial, says the state’s negligence enabled abuse so severe that he has been largely unable to work or enjoy life as an adult. His mental health providers over the past decade and experts who testified at the trial diagnosed him with severe PTSD, but Pope disagreed.

While many symptoms of PTSD overlap with the depressive episodes that are part of bipolar disorder, PTSD does not include the symptoms that show up in manic episodes, he said.

“The bipolar disorder is such a profound illness and can cause so many of his symptoms that it’s impossible to know, if you could lift off all of those symptoms that are attributable to bipolar disorder … how many symptoms would be left over,” he said. “Without being able to see the picture with the bipolar disorder properly treated, it’s just speculative as to how much of would be attributed to PTSD itself.”

Jurors heard testimony about a 2020 episode in which Meehan was hospitalized after making delusional statements, including believing he was a biblical figure. Pope called that a classic manic episode, though Meehan’s experts said it didn’t fit the definition because he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Pope also disagreed with an earlier expert who said she believed Meehan’s account of abuse because he displayed physical symptoms, including elevated blood pressure and sweating, during the evaluation.

“We’re no better lie detectors than anybody else,” Pope said. “And if anybody was on the state who told you otherwise, they were misleading you.”

Over the course of three weeks, jurors heard from Meehan and more than a dozen witnesses called by his attorneys. In addition to the psychologists, they included former staffers who said they faced resistance and even threats when they raised or investigated concerns, a former resident who described being gang-raped in a stairwell, and a teacher who said she spotted suspicious bruises on Meehan and half a dozen other boys during his time there.

The state’s defense was considerably shorter, with just five witnesses over three days, including Meehan’s father and a longtime YDC school employee who said she neither saw nor heard about any abuse.

Attorneys are expected to make their closing statements Thursday.

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

28m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

2h ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

47m ago

Top Stories

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

28m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

2h ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

22h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos