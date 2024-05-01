Toronto blanketed by morning fog, sunshine expected in the afternoon

Toronto and parts of the GTA were placed under a fog advisory on Wednesday morning, but will pave the way for sunshine expected in the afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory just before 5 a.m., citing near-zero visibility.

“Dense fog is affecting areas along the shoreline of western Lake Ontario. Conditions may persist through the morning,” Canada’s weather agency said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Fog Advisory expanded to include Toronto to Oshawa. Dense fog especially near the lake Wednesday morning — Jill Taylor (@JillTaylorCity) May 1, 2024

Halton-Peel, York-Durham and Hamilton were under similar weather advisories this morning.

The misty conditions in Toronto are expected to subside by around 9 a.m. By noon, sunshine is forecasted with a daytime high of 15 C.

680 News Radio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says that while Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be a decent end to the work week weather-wise, the same cannot be said for the weekend. Heavy rain is coming, with 10 mm forecasted to fall in Toronto on Saturday.

It also appears that Sunday will be a wash, with additional rainfall expected and only two hours of forecasted sunshine.

“17 C is the guaranteed high [today]; the average high is about 16 C. We could hit 20 C [on Thursday], but we’re not looking at a whole lot of 20s to start the month of May, so no major warm-ups,” Taylor says.

The good news is we’re headed for a slight, albeit temporary, rise in temperatures on Sunday, with a daytime high of 18 C in the forecast. Though subject to change, we could start next week with abundant sunshine and highs of 18 C and 17 C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

