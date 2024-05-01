Toronto blanketed by morning fog, sunshine expected in the afternoon

Toronto fog
A fog advisory was issued in Toronto on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 1, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 6:46 am.

Toronto and parts of the GTA were placed under a fog advisory on Wednesday morning, but will pave the way for sunshine expected in the afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory just before 5 a.m., citing near-zero visibility.

“Dense fog is affecting areas along the shoreline of western Lake Ontario. Conditions may persist through the morning,” Canada’s weather agency said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Halton-Peel, York-Durham and Hamilton were under similar weather advisories this morning.

The misty conditions in Toronto are expected to subside by around 9 a.m. By noon, sunshine is forecasted with a daytime high of 15 C.

680 News Radio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says that while Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be a decent end to the work week weather-wise, the same cannot be said for the weekend. Heavy rain is coming, with 10 mm forecasted to fall in Toronto on Saturday.

It also appears that Sunday will be a wash, with additional rainfall expected and only two hours of forecasted sunshine.

“17 C is the guaranteed high [today]; the average high is about 16 C. We could hit 20 C [on Thursday], but we’re not looking at a whole lot of 20s to start the month of May, so no major warm-ups,” Taylor says.

The good news is we’re headed for a slight, albeit temporary, rise in temperatures on Sunday, with a daytime high of 18 C in the forecast. Though subject to change, we could start next week with abundant sunshine and highs of 18 C and 17 C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Visit here to sign up for the 680 News Radio Toronto weather guarantee and details on your extended forecast.

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

9h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

8h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

2h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

18h ago

