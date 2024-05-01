Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

The Toronto South Detention Centre.
The Toronto South Detention Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 1, 2024 8:41 pm.

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week.

Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by another inmate. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, the victim died of their injuries. He has been identified as Ibrahim Ali, 31, of Toronto.

Samuel El Hasheem, 27, of Toronto was charged with attempted murder, but that charge is expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder at his next court appearance.

