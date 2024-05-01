Tourists evacuated from Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserve amid flooding and heavy rains

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 8:42 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tourists were evacuated by air from Kenya’s Maasai Mara national reserve Wednesday after more than a dozen hotels, lodges and camps were flooded as heavy rains continue to batter the country.

Tourist accommodation facilities were submerged after a river within the Maasai Mara broke its banks early Wednesday. The reserve, in southwestern Kenya, is a popular tourist destination because it features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

The Kenya Red Cross said it rescued 36 people by air and 25 others by land. The Narok County government said it deployed two helicopters to carry out evacuations in the expansive conservation area.

More than 170 people have died across Kenya since mid-March when the rainy season started, causing flooding, landslides and destroying infrastructure. The Metrology Department has warned that more rain is expected this week.

On Monday, a river broke through a clogged tunnel in Mai Mahiu area in western Kenya, sweeping houses away and damaging roads. The incident left 48 people dead and more than 80 others missing.

Search and rescue operations across the Mai Mahiu area are ongoing. President William Ruto on Tuesday ordered the military to join in the search.

Locals say rescue efforts have been slow due to lack of equipment to dig through the debris.

The government has urged people living in flood-prone areas to evacuate or be moved forcefully as water level in two major hydroelectric dams rise to a “historic high”.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway...

breaking

26m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

16m ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

10h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; section of highway closed

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway...

breaking

26m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

16m ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

10h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

14h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

15h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.
More Videos