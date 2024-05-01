Wisconsin school district says person it called active shooter ‘neutralized’ outside middle school

By The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 1:26 pm.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district said a person it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday but the threat was “neutralized” and no one inside the building was injured.

There was no immediate report of any shots fired and the district said in several posts on Facebook that students at all of the district’s schools were on lockdown and family members were told not to come to any schools.

“Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students,” one school district post read. “The threat has been neutralized outside of the building.”

It did not elaborate on how the threat was removed.

Police in Mount Horeb said they could not immediately provide more information. A person who answered the phone at the school district office declined comment.

A representative for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached.

The southwestern Wisconsin city is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of the state capital of Madison.

The Associated Press

