A $5,000 check won by Billie Jean King 50 years ago helped create Women’s Sports Foundation

FILE - Billie Jean King poses for photos on the red carpet at the Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. King’s $5,000 check sure went a long way for women’s sports. She used the money from a sportswoman of the year award to launch the Women’s Sports Foundation in 1974. Since then, the foundation has invested more than $100 million to help girls and women gain opportunities and equity in sports.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 4:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King’s $5,000 check sure went a long way for women’s sports.

King used the money from a sportswoman of the year award to launch the Women’s Sports Foundation in 1974. Since then, the foundation has invested more than $100 million to help girls and women gain opportunities and equity in sports.

At the Empire State Building on Thursday, King attended a celebration with WSF president Scout Bassett and WSF CEO Danette Leighton ahead of the iconic landmark being lit in the foundation colors of blue, red, pink and yellow.

King said the foundation’s “bold action has contributed to many transformative moments … to help girls and women achieve their athletic dreams, while eliminating barriers that stand in the way. And our work is not done yet.”

Through research, advocacy and community programming, the WSF aims to ensure equity in sports opportunities, equipment, facilities and pay. It provides Sports 4 Life programs for underserved girls, travel and training grants, mentorship and support for Title IX compliance.

King started the foundation a year after the passage of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funds.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently hosted an event to honor women in sports in celebration of Women’s History Month.

“Leaders throughout the country are recognizing what the Women’s Sports Foundation has known since 1974: when girls and women play, they lead, and we all win,” Leighton said.

The organization also works to grow the coaching pipeline through the Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching. The Stanford basketball coach recently retired as the winningest coach in NCAA history.

The WSF will hold its annual awards dinner Oct. 16 in New York and celebrate “50 Years of Changing the Game.” It will host nearly 100 athletes and honor a sportswoman of the year in the individual and team categories.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

56m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

21m ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

56m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

20h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

22h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos