A North Dakota man is sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting at officers

By The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 7:14 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 7:27 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Williston, North Dakota, man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for time served in connection with a December 2022 encounter with police in which prosecutors say he shot at the officers.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Eric Obregon Jr., 32, on Thursday to the federal prison term and three years of supervised release, according to prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in December 2023 to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Obregon was indicted in early 2023. A complaint’s affidavit says Williston Police Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton approached him about his parked vehicle partially blocking an intersection. It continues that Patton recognized Obregon as having several warrants for arrest and asked him to exit the vehicle. The affidavit alleges Obregon got out, pushed Patton, ran and fired at Patton several times as the officers pursued him on foot. The officers also fired at Obregon, and Patton shot and wounded Obregon in his leg, according to the court documents.

“This is a just sentence for someone who violently put law enforcement lives at risk,” North Dakota U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said in a statement. “Thanks to the courage and skill of the Williston Police Department, this individual was neutralized and brought to federal court to face justice.”

Obregon’s public defender did not immediately return a phone message for comment.

