Biden expands 2 national monuments in California significant to tribal nations

FILE - Lake Berryessa is seen with parts of California's newest national monument in the background, July 10, 2015, near Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, Calif. President Biden has expanded two culturally significant California landscapes: the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in Southern California and Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California. The U.S. National Park Service notes that the move Thursday, May 2, 2024 was allowed under the Antiquities Act of 1906. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

By Alexa St. John, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 11:27 am.

President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded two national monuments in California following calls from tribal nations, Indigenous community leaders and others for the permanent protection of nearly 120,000 acres (48,562 hectares) of important cultural and environmental land.

The designations play a role in federal and state goals to conserve 30% of public lands by 2030, a move aimed at honoring tribal heritage and addressing climate change, the White House said in a news release.

Republicans have opposed some of Biden’s previous protection measures, alleging he exceeded his legal authority. Some of the president’s past actions have included restoring monuments or conservation land that former President Donald Trump had canceled.

In Pasadena, Southern California, Biden expanded the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, driven by calls from Indigenous peoples including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Gabrieleno San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians. Both are the original stewards of the culturally rich and diverse lands, advocates noted in a separate news release.

The president also expanded Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Sacramento in Northern California, to include Molok Luyuk, or Condor Ridge. The ridge has been significant to tribal nations such as the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation for thousands of years. It is a central site for religious ceremonies and was once important to key trading routes, the administration said.

Expansion of both sites makes nature more accessible for Californians, while protecting a number of species, including black bears, mountain lions and tule elk, the White House release said.

Expansion and designation efforts are made under the Antiquities Act of 1906, which authorizes the president to “provide general legal protection of cultural and natural resources of historic or scientific interest on Federal lands,” according to the Department of the Interior.

Californians are calling on Biden to make a total of five monument designations this year. The other three include the designation of a new Chuckwalla National Monument, new Kw’tsán National Monument and a call to protect and name Sáttítla, known as the Medicine Lake Highlands, as a national monument.

Across the nation, coalitions of tribes and conservation groups have urged Biden to make a number of designations over the past three years. With Thursday’s news, the administration has established or expanded seven national monuments, restored protections for three more and taken other measures, the White House said.

Biden signed a national monument designation outside Grand Canyon National Park called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni last August, a move which the top two Republicans in Arizona’s Legislature are currently challenging.

In 2021, Biden restored two sprawling national monuments in Utah and a marine conservation area in New England where environmental protections had been cut by Trump. The move was also challenged in court.

Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, sacred to Native Americans in southern Nevada, was designated in 2023.

Alexa St. John is an Associated Press climate solutions reporter. Follow her on X: @alexa_stjohn. Reach her at ast.john@ap.org.

