GO Transit Lakeshore West line to see reduced weekend train service in May and June

GO Transit staff say train service on the Lakeshore West line will need to be temporarily reduced as work ramps up on a major construction project at the Burlington and Oakville border.

According to a statement issued by Metrolinx, Lakeshore West trains on weekends will run every 15 minutes between Union Station in Toronto and Oakville GO station. However, service between West Harbour GO station in Hamilton and Oakville GO station will only run hourly. Service to Niagara Falls isn’t affected by the temporary changes.

The reduced service will be in effect for the following weekends: May 4 and 5, May 11 and 12, May 18 to 20 (only until 1 p.m. on each day), May 25 and 26, June 1 and 2, and June 8 and 9.

For the May 4 and 5 closure, buses will replace certain trains between Aldershot GO station in Burlington and West Harbour GO station.

Agency officials said the revised schedules are needed as part of the rail grade separation project on Burloak Drive. The statement said the project “requires additional track work to be completed” before “major” track closures on the weekends of June 15 and 16, and June 22 and 23.

“This work can only be done when service is modified,” the statement said.

News of the temporary changes came days after multiple GO Transit train lines saw a service boost while certain GO Transit bus routes saw reductions.

Riders were encouraged to check schedules on the GO Transit website ahead of their trips.