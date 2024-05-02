GO Transit Lakeshore West line to see reduced weekend train service in May and June

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 2, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 5:23 pm.

GO Transit staff say train service on the Lakeshore West line will need to be temporarily reduced as work ramps up on a major construction project at the Burlington and Oakville border.

According to a statement issued by Metrolinx, Lakeshore West trains on weekends will run every 15 minutes between Union Station in Toronto and Oakville GO station. However, service between West Harbour GO station in Hamilton and Oakville GO station will only run hourly. Service to Niagara Falls isn’t affected by the temporary changes.

The reduced service will be in effect for the following weekends: May 4 and 5, May 11 and 12, May 18 to 20 (only until 1 p.m. on each day), May 25 and 26, June 1 and 2, and June 8 and 9.

For the May 4 and 5 closure, buses will replace certain trains between Aldershot GO station in Burlington and West Harbour GO station.

Related:

Agency officials said the revised schedules are needed as part of the rail grade separation project on Burloak Drive. The statement said the project “requires additional track work to be completed” before “major” track closures on the weekends of June 15 and 16, and June 22 and 23.

“This work can only be done when service is modified,” the statement said.

News of the temporary changes came days after multiple GO Transit train lines saw a service boost while certain GO Transit bus routes saw reductions.

Riders were encouraged to check schedules on the GO Transit website ahead of their trips.

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

57m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

22m ago

Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

20h ago

Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

22h ago

'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
