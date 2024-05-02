Halifax’s Neon Dreams captures album of the year at East Coast Music Awards

Frank Kadillac, left, and Adrian Morris of Neon Dreams pose in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Warner Music Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2024 9:56 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 10:12 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Halifax-based alt-pop duo Neon Dreams has won album of the year at the 2024 East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown.

Neon Dreams, featuring singer Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris, took home the award for “Love Child Baby Dolphin.”

P.E.I.’s The East Pointers, who led all artists with seven nominations, won group recording of the year for their EP “Safe in Sound,” while singer-songwriter Jenn Grant was awarded songwriter of the year.

Solo recording of the year went to Newfoundland and Labrador singer-songwriter Tim Baker for “The Festival,” and Celtic rockers Derina Harvey Band took home the fans’ choice entertainer of the year award.

Maggie Andrew was named African Canadian artist of the year, while Morgan Toney is the Indigenous artist of the year.

Beloved Cape Breton singer-songwriter Bruce Guthro, who died last year, was posthumously recognized with the director’s special achievement award during the awards ceremony held at the Prince Edward Island Convention Centre.

Other winners included Julie Aube, who received francophone recording of the year for “Contentement,” Good Dear Good awarded rock recording for “Arrival,” KAYO who won R&B Soul recording for “Trip” and 2nd Generation as fans’ choice video of the year for “Kina’mu.”

The ECMA festival is scheduled to run until Sunday, when the remaining awards are to be presented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

