Heavy rain leads to flooding and closed roads in southeast Texas

Amanda Kovar and her daughter, Zoe, walk through their neighborhood in North Woodland Hills to survey the area after severe flooding, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in the Houston neighborhood of Kingwood, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) © 2024 Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle

By The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 3:27 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — Torrential rain caused flooding Thursday in southeastern Texas and officials in one county were asking residents to leave.

A storm system dumped heavy rain in Montgomery County, on the northern edge of Harris County and Houston. Officials in Montgomery County issued a voluntary evacuation order and said roads were closed because of flooding along the San Jacinto River.

The area generally got about 5 to 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) of rain within 24 hours, but some spots saw 10 to 12 inches (25-30 centimeters) of rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Hayley Adams. More rain was expected through Friday morning.

No injuries or deaths had been reported, Adams said.

The weather service warned that flash flooding was expected in Houston, including at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The San Jacinto River Authority closed Lake Conroe in Montgomery County because of high water levels and was releasing water from the dam that created the reservoir. County officials warned that “downstream flooding is imminent” as water is released.

Emergency management officials said the area could see flooding similar to that caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which dumped more than 40 inches (102 centimeters) in some locations in 2019.

The Associated Press












Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

1h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

3h ago

HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals. The...

5h ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

TORONTO — Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

2h ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

1h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

3h ago

HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals. The...

5h ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

TORONTO — Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

19h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

20h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos