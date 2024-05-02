HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals.

The memo, obtained by CityNews, said the province is making “evidence-based improvements” to the Ontario Cervical Screening Program that will “improve patient outcomes.”

In a statement to CityNews, the spokesperson for the Minister of Health Sylvia Jones confirmed the ministry is working with Cancer Care Ontario to include HPV testing as part of the OCSP.

“This is a multi-year transition that will ensure that Ontarians have access to the most effective cervical screening test based on the best scientific evidence,” said the statement.

The HPV tests are reportedly more sensitive and improve detection of pre-cancerous cells and early cervical cancer.

In the memo, Ontario Health said they plan to launch the HPV testing in Spring of 2025 and will be preformed by procured laboratory service providers, Dynacare, LifeLabs and the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Ontario Health will also be scheduling an informational webinar in Spring 2024 and they plan to launch the information with the public in a timely manner.

Prince Edward Island and Quebec have already made the move to HPV testing from Pap tests.

B.C. also recently announced they would be moving to at-home HPV tests for cervical screening. The new tests come in a kit via mail, where you self-swab and then return by mail.

Data from the BC Cancer showed the test detects pre-cancer cells 96 per cent of the time while the current screening only 53 per cent.