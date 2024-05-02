HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

A member of a medical team is seen at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital on Tuesday May 1, 2018.
A member of a medical team is seen at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital on Tuesday May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 2, 2024 10:54 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 10:55 am.

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals.

The memo, obtained by CityNews, said the province is making “evidence-based improvements” to the Ontario Cervical Screening Program that will “improve patient outcomes.”

In a statement to CityNews, the spokesperson for the Minister of Health Sylvia Jones confirmed the ministry is working with Cancer Care Ontario to include HPV testing as part of the OCSP.

“This is a multi-year transition that will ensure that Ontarians have access to the most effective cervical screening test based on the best scientific evidence,” said the statement.

The HPV tests are reportedly more sensitive and improve detection of pre-cancerous cells and early cervical cancer.

In the memo, Ontario Health said they plan to launch the HPV testing in Spring of 2025 and will be preformed by procured laboratory service providers, Dynacare, LifeLabs and the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Ontario Health will also be scheduling an informational webinar in Spring 2024 and they plan to launch the information with the public in a timely manner.

Prince Edward Island and Quebec have already made the move to HPV testing from Pap tests.

B.C. also recently announced they would be moving to at-home HPV tests for cervical screening. The new tests come in a kit via mail, where you self-swab and then return by mail.

Data from the BC Cancer showed the test detects pre-cancer cells 96 per cent of the time while the current screening only 53 per cent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

1h ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

3h ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

18h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

14m ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

1h ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

3h ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

18h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

14h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

16h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

13h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos