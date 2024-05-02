Human Rights Watch accuses Kenyan government of inadequate response to flooding

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 6:03 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 6:12 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Human Rights Watch accused Kenyan authorities on Thursday of not responding adequately to ongoing floods that have killed more than 170 people since the start of the rainy season.

The New York-based rights group said the government “has a human rights obligation to prevent foreseeable harm from climate change and extreme weather events and to protect people when a disaster strikes.”

Kenya’s Meteorology Department sent an early warning before the rainy season started, but President William Ruto only formed a response committee on April 24. By then, nearly 100 people had died due to the flooding.

Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, have been overwhelmed by floods. More than 150,000 people are displaced and living in dozens of camps.

The rights group said the government did not draw lessons from the last year’s rainy season that left hundreds of people dead.

The meteorology department had warned that the country would experience increased rainfall due to the El Niño until early this year, but Ruto in October said the country had been spared by the weather pattern.

The government announced at the time that at least 10 billion Kenyan shillings ($75 million) would be released to prepare a nationwide response. It is unclear how the funds were used, and critics have accused the government of misappropriation.

Those affected by ongoing flooding in Mai Mahiu, in the west of the country, have accused the government of a slow response. At least 45 people died after a river overflowed and destroyed houses, with more than 80 people missing since Monday. The debris has not yet been cleared to recover any buried bodies.

On Tuesday, the government directed those living in flood-prone areas to move or be evacuated forcefully, as more rain is predicted across the country through May.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

13h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

10h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

14h ago

Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo

Air Canada has begun offering a luxury bus service for travellers connecting residents from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

13h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

10h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

14h ago

Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo

Air Canada has begun offering a luxury bus service for travellers connecting residents from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing at a low-rise apartment in Brampton. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

17h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.
2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos