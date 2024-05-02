Japan says a collision during a nighttime drill caused the deadly April crash of 2 navy helicopters

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 7:43 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 7:56 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese investigators have determined that a collision during a nighttime drill caused the deadly crash last month of two Japanese navy SH-60K Seahawk helicopters, the country’s defense minister said Thursday.

That is according to preliminary flight data analysis, said Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, adding that what exactly led to the collision is still being investigated.

Kihara ruled out mechanical failure of the SH-60K Seahawks from the Maritime Self Defense Force and announced that the exercises, which were halted following the crash, would resume on Friday.

The two SH-60K reconnaissance helicopters carrying a total of eight crew lost contact late on April 20 during nighttime training east of the island of Torishima in the Pacific Ocean, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of the capital, Tokyo.

One of the total of eight crew on the two helicopters was found in the waters and later pronounced dead, and the search for the seven missing, as well as the aircrafts’ fuselages, has continued since then.

The seabed at the crash site is about 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) deep and the recovery is considered a challenge. A navy oceanographic ship JS Syounan has been deployed since late April in the search.

Kihara said that a preliminary examination of the flight data recorders determined a collision caused the crash. The helicopters’ flight data showed a “rapid and huge impact” simultaneously at the same location, an evidence of the collision, he said.

There was no indication of any malfunction in the aircrafts’ mechanics.

The two helicopters were believed to have come too close during what was a drill on anti-submarine warfare, involving multiple helicopters hovering and lowering sonars into the water. Some media reports have said an anti-collision alarm system was not used, possibly due to training for harsh environment.

Kihara said SH-60K and its earlier variation would resume exercises on Friday but only for solo flights. More than 70 of the twin-engine, multi-mission helicopters developed by Sikorsky have been modified and produced in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Japan is accelerating its military buildup under a new security strategy adopted in 2022, fortifying its defenses on southwestern Japanese islands in the Pacific and East China Sea to counter threats from China’s increasingly assertive military.

Japan has in recent years also rapidly expanded its own naval exercises and joint drills with the United States and other partners.

“We cannot let our guard down even for a moment,” Kihara said, adding that a resumption of the exercises was necessary to keep up the skills of the crews.

This type of helicopters has had a number of accidents during nighttime training flights, including a fatal crash in 2017 and a collision off the southern island of Amami Oshima in 2021, when no injuries were reported.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever its ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

1m ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

15m ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

15h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

11h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever its ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

1m ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

15m ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

15h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing at a low-rise apartment in Brampton. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

19h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.
2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos