Kentucky governor predicts trip to Germany and Switzerland will reap more business investments

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to a joint session of the state Legislature to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address in the House chambers of the state Capitol, Jan. 3, 2024, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear predicted Thursday, May 2, that his recent economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland will reap more business investments in the Bluegrass State. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 4:26 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 4:42 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear predicted Thursday that his recent economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland will reap more business investments in the Bluegrass State.

The Kentucky delegation met last week with leaders of companies already established in the state and cultivated ties with other businesses looking to invest in the U.S., the Democratic governor said. The response was “overwhelmingly positive,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference.

“I know that we left this trip keeping jobs intact that a company or two may have thought about moving elsewhere,” Beshear said. “But I also know we’re going to see expansions or new locations coming out of this. Just about every meeting went as well as we could have asked for.”

It was Beshear’s first overseas economic development trip as governor but likely won’t be his last. The governor revealed that his team is working to arrange a similar trip to Japan and South Korea.

Touting Kentucky’s record pace of economic development growth during his tenure is a recurring theme for Beshear, who raised his national profile by winning reelection to a second term last year in the Republican-leaning state. He typically starts his weekly press briefings by recounting the state’s newest economic development projects.

Since Beshear took office, more than 1,000 private sector, new location and expansion projects have been announced in Kentucky, totaling over $30.6 billion and creating more than 52,700 jobs, his office said Thursday. Leaders of Kentucky’s Republican-dominated legislature say the economic development surge is the result of business friendly policies enacted by lawmakers.

During meetings last week, Beshear said he and his team made pitches to the leaders of more than 100 companies that employ over 15,000 Kentuckians across 80 facilities in the state.

As part of his travels, Beshear visited more than 25 companies employing tens of thousands of Kentuckians. Of the companies he visited, 10 have North American headquarters in Kentucky, he said.

Germany is one of the largest European investors in Kentucky, with more than 90 companies operating in the state, Beshear said.

“Not only is it important to say ‘thank you’ to these German and Swiss companies that employ a number of Kentuckians, but it’s important to see them at their home because they create jobs in our home,” the governor said.

Beshear said he would have taken economic development trips abroad sooner had it not been for the series of crises that hit Kentucky during his first term — including the global pandemic, tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky and flooding that inundated eastern sections of the state.

The governor has stressed the importance of American manufacturing amid times of global turmoil.

“It is part of our national security for the United States to make what the United States needs,” Beshear said at a Kentucky event before leaving on his European journey. “And in this era of global uncertainty, seemingly a new conflict every week or every month, ensuring that we can take care of our own here in this country is so critical to our future.”

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

57m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

22m ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

57m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

20h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

22h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos