Lawyer says Surrey had pathway to keep RCMP but made ‘no effort’ to meet conditions

A lawyer for B.C.'s Public Safety Ministry says the City of Surrey "made no effort at all" to meet conditions to keep the RCMP after the minister "created a pathway" to do so. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for B.C.’s Public Safety Ministry says the City of Surrey was given a pathway to retain the RCMP as its police force, but “made no effort at all” to meet conditions to do so.

Trevor Bant told the B.C. Supreme Court that the city’s plan to abandon a transition to the Surrey Police Service didn’t consider the risk of losing municipal officers who didn’t want to join the RCMP. 

Bant was speaking on day four of the city’s legal challenge against the B.C. public safety minister’s order to continue the switch to the municipal force.

Bant says reports by both the province’s director of police services and Surrey city staff acknowledged that keeping the RCMP or transitioning to the municipal force were both feasible although “complex.”

He told Justice Kevin Loo that the RCMP had expected about half of Surrey Police Service officers to “patch over” and join the RCMP if the transition was halted, but the Surrey Police Union indicated up to 95 per cent of its officers wouldn’t join the RCMP after being terminated.

Surrey claims the province overstepped its authority by ordering the transition to continue, after a prolonged public dispute over the future of policing in the city and is seeking a judicial review.

Bant says a report by Surrey city staff report contained “candid concessions” about the risk of Surrey Police Service officers being released “en masse,” which would destabilize policing in the city and leave the RCMP detachment short-staffed and reliant on cadets with no policing experience. 

He says the report was likely never meant to be seen by the public safety minister, and it acknowledges that transitioning to a municipal force was “feasible.”

This was not in line with the city’s claims in court that the transition was “somehow impossible,” he said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

1h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

3h ago

HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals. The...

5h ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

TORONTO — Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

2h ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

1h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

3h ago

HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals. The...

5h ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

TORONTO — Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

19h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

20h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos