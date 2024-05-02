Mother and child struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto
Posted May 2, 2024 9:23 am.
Last Updated May 2, 2024 9:40 am.
A mother and her child were struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto, police said.
Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Two pedestrians, a mother and her child, were hit by a car, police said. The driver remained at the scene.
Paramedics confirmed both victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A precise age of the child was not provided.
Davisville Avenue is closed from Acacia Road to Mount Pleasant Road in both directions.