Mother and child struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 2, 2024 9:23 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 9:40 am.

A mother and her child were struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto, police said.

Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two pedestrians, a mother and her child, were hit by a car, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics confirmed both victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A precise age of the child was not provided.

Davisville Avenue is closed from Acacia Road to Mount Pleasant Road in both directions.

