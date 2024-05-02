Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,823.22, up 94.67 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 84 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $49.83 on 11.0 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.71, or 8.36 per cent, to $18.75 on 10.4 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down $1.57, or 9.96 per cent, to $14.19 on 6.8 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $52.03 on 6.7 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 62 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $45.14 on 6.3 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $4.86 on 6.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.71, or 8.36 per cent, to $18.75. Air Canada reported a first-quarter earnings loss, even as it said it’s seeing signs that corporate travel demand is rebuilding from the pandemic. The Montreal-based company boosted passenger revenues by nearly 11 per cent year-over-year in the three months ended March 31. Operating revenue rose seven per cent year-over-year to $5.23 billion, while its net loss compared to net income of $4 million during the same quarter a year earlier. 

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Consumer products. Down 95 cents, or 3.90 per cent, to $23.39. Pork markets are showing signs of improvement, said Maple Leaf Foods Inc. chief executive Curtis Frank, helping the company achieve a profit in its first quarter compared with a year ago even as sales edged lower. The company says its profit amounted to $51.6 million or 42 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $57.7 million or 48 cents per share a year earlier. It said net earnings were positively affected by lower feed costs, operating efficiencies and other factors. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

55m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

19m ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

55m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

20h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

22h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos