Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,823.22, up 94.67 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 84 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $49.83 on 11.0 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.71, or 8.36 per cent, to $18.75 on 10.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down $1.57, or 9.96 per cent, to $14.19 on 6.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $52.03 on 6.7 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 62 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $45.14 on 6.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $4.86 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.71, or 8.36 per cent, to $18.75. Air Canada reported a first-quarter earnings loss, even as it said it’s seeing signs that corporate travel demand is rebuilding from the pandemic. The Montreal-based company boosted passenger revenues by nearly 11 per cent year-over-year in the three months ended March 31. Operating revenue rose seven per cent year-over-year to $5.23 billion, while its net loss compared to net income of $4 million during the same quarter a year earlier.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Consumer products. Down 95 cents, or 3.90 per cent, to $23.39. Pork markets are showing signs of improvement, said Maple Leaf Foods Inc. chief executive Curtis Frank, helping the company achieve a profit in its first quarter compared with a year ago even as sales edged lower. The company says its profit amounted to $51.6 million or 42 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $57.7 million or 48 cents per share a year earlier. It said net earnings were positively affected by lower feed costs, operating efficiencies and other factors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2,2024.

The Canadian Press