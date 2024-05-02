Police identify suspect in fatal Brampton stabbing

Peel Regional Police cruiser
Peel Regional Police cruiser. (Photo: Shutterstock)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 2, 2024 7:58 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 8:02 pm.

Peel Regional Police have identified a suspect in a fatal Brampton stabbing.

Officers responded to calls alerting them to a confrontation between two men at an apartment complex near Bovaird Drive and Creditview Road on Wednesday, May 1.

During the incident one of the men was fatally stabbed.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and it was not a random act.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Galea, 49, of no fixed address. He’s wanted for second-degree murder.

