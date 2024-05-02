Quebec police can refuse to talk to and share notes with watchdog: Court of Appeal

Quebec's highest court says municipal officers have the right to remain silent during investigations by the independent police watchdog. A BEI truck, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen as investigators examine the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2024 4:28 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 4:43 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court says police officers have the right to remain silent during investigations by the province’s police watchdog.

In a decision Tuesday, the Court of Appeal sided with the Quebec federation of municipal police officers and the Montreal police brotherhood against the provincial government.

The police organizations won in Superior Court, and the Court of Appeal affirmed the right of officers to refuse to share their incident reports or speak with investigators from the watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI.

In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal panel ruled that officers cannot be forced to provide documents that could incriminate them.

The panel also ruled that officers have the right to remain silent — and must be informed of that right at the start of any BEI investigation.

Created in 2013, the BEI is mandated to investigate when a person or an officer dies or is seriously injured during a police intervention or while in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

58m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

22m ago

