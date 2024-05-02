Russia is violating UN limits on petroleum shipments to North Korea, the White House says

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 12:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia is shipping refined petroleum to North Korea at levels that exceed U.N. Security Council limits, the White House said Thursday, signaling it will impose new sanctions against those involved in facilitating the transfers.

The United Nations had set an annual 500,000 barrel global cap on refined petroleum products to North Korea as part of its yearslong effort to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that in March alone, Russia shipped more than 165,000 barrels of refined petroleum to North Korea. With the close proximity of Russian and North Korean commercial ports, Russia could sustain these shipments indefinitely, he said.

The disclosure came the day after a U.N. panel of experts monitoring enforcement of sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear weapons and missile programs was disbanded. Russia, one of five permanent members of the Security Council, had blocked the panel’s renewal.

The Biden administration has declassified and publicized intelligence that shows that Russia has become increasingly reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for arms for its war in Ukraine.

“Russia’s actions are unprecedented for a member of the P5 to break a long-standing, consistent effort by the United Nations Security Council to support denuclearization and nonproliferation efforts,” Kirby said, referring to the permanent five members of the Security Council. “The United States is going to continue to impose sanctions against all those working to facilitate arms and refined petroleum transfers” between Russia and North Korea.

Earlier this year, the White House said North Korea had sent ballistic missiles to Russia that had been used in Ukraine. The White House in October said that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

U.S. intelligence officials believe that North Korea, in return for its arms support, wants Russia to provide it with aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment and other advanced technologies.

Russia’s turnaround on the U.N. monitoring reflects Moscow’s growing animosity with the United States and its Western allies since the start of the war in Ukraine. The tension has made it difficult to reach consensus on even issues where there had been long-ime agreement.

Kirby said that the U.S. would work with Australia, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Britain on the expected follow-up sanctions over the petroleum shipments.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

1h ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

4h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

16m ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

Canada’s financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

1h ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

4h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

16m ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

Canada’s financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

16h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

17h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos