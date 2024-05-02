Russian trainers move to Niger airbase where small number of US troops remain

FILE - Supporters of Niger's ruling junta gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger, Aug. 3, 2023. Russia has moved some troops onto an airbase in Niger where a small number of U.S. forces remain after most American troops left the base in Niamey, the nation's capital, a U.S. official said Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)

By Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 6:25 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 6:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has moved some troops onto an airbase in Niger where a small number of U.S. forces remain after most American troops left the base in the nation’s capital, Niamey, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The arrival of Russian trainers in the West African country about three weeks ago came in the wake of Niger’s decision to order out all U.S. troops. The order dealt a blow to U.S. military operations in the Sahel, a vast region south of the Sahara desert where groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate.

The Pentagon has said the U.S. troops will depart but has not provided a precise timeline.

When Russian troops arrived last month, it wasn’t clear where they were staying. A U.S. official said they are now located on the other side of the Niamey facility, known as Airbase 101, and are not near U.S. forces. The base is by the Diori Hamani International Airport, where other international forces — such as the Germans and Italians — also reside.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements. It’s not clear exactly how many U.S. troops remain at the Niamey base.

The Russian presence on the base comes as tensions remain high between Washington and Moscow over the ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine’s military.

About 1,000 U.S. troops are still in Niger, but the bulk of them moved to what’s called Airbase 201 near Agadez, some 920 kilometers (550 miles) away from the capital, not long after mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president last July.

A few months later, the ruling junta asked French forces to leave and turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for security assistance.

In October, Washington officially designated the military takeover as a coup, which triggered U.S. laws restricting the military support and aid that it can provide to Niger. Since then, diplomatic efforts to restore ties with Niger have been unsuccessful.

Until recently, Washington considered Niger a key partner and ally in a region swept by coups in recent years, investing millions of dollars in the Agadez base, which has been critical to U.S. counterterrorism operations in the Sahel. The U.S. also has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger’s military since it began operations there in 2013.

The Pentagon also has said the U.S. will relocate most of the approximately 100 forces it has deployed in neighboring Chad for now. Chad is also considering whether to continue its security agreement with the U.S.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters that the departure from Chad “is a temporary step as part of the ongoing review of our security cooperation, which will resume after Chad’s May 6th presidential election.”

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby.

4h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise.

8m ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted.

2h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

1h ago

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision.

22h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

23h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they're being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards.

21h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec's ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401.
