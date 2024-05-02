SIU investigating man’s death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 2, 2024 5:20 pm.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital.

SIU officials said on April 25, Peel Regional Police officers were called to a Circle K on Mavis Road in Brampton and located a person of interest.

A statement said officers searched the man’s name and realized he was wanted by Toronto police.

The statement said the man was taken to a Toronto police station and at some point, the man was taken to a hospital. On Wednesday, the man died in hospital.

A post-mortem was conducted Thursday morning, but no further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were released.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

52m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

GO Transit Lakeshore West line to see reduced weekend train service in May and June
GO Transit Lakeshore West line to see reduced weekend train service in May and June

GO Transit Lakeshore West train services on weekends between May 4 and June 9, 2024, will be affected by construction work.

14m ago

