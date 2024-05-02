SIU investigating man’s death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital.

SIU officials said on April 25, Peel Regional Police officers were called to a Circle K on Mavis Road in Brampton and located a person of interest.

A statement said officers searched the man’s name and realized he was wanted by Toronto police.

The statement said the man was taken to a Toronto police station and at some point, the man was taken to a hospital. On Wednesday, the man died in hospital.

A post-mortem was conducted Thursday morning, but no further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were released.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.