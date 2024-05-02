Sony Pictures and private equity firm Apollo express interest in buying Paramount for $26 billion

FILE - The Sony Pictures Plaza building is seen, Dec. 19, 2014, in Culver City, Calif. Sony Pictures and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management have expressed interest in buying Paramount Global for $26 billion, according to a person familiar with the details. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Matt Ott And Paul Harloff, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 5:07 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 5:26 pm.

Sony Pictures and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management have expressed interest in buying Paramount Global for $26 billion, according to a person familiar with the details.

Sony would be the majority shareholder and Apollo would have a minority stake, according to the person, who requested anonymity because details of the offer have not been made public.

The Sony-Apollo offer was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The Journal reported previously that Apollo had made an offer to buy Paramount on its own but Paramount’s board had concerns about the bid, including whether it could arrange financing for a deal.

The Journal and others have reported that Paramount is considering a possible merger with Skydance, David Ellison’s media company that has helped produce such Paramount releases as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”

Earlier this week, New York-based Paramount said that Bob Bakish would step down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company, to be replaced by a troika of executives who will form a new “Office of the CEO.”

Matt Ott And Paul Harloff, The Associated Press

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

2h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

54m ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

4h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

18m ago

