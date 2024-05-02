Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.3 billion in March

Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March. A truck carries a cargo container at the Port of Vancouver Centerm container terminal in Vancouver, on Friday, October 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2024 9:41 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 9:56 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March.

The agency says it was the largest trade deficit since June 2023 and followed a surplus of $476 million in February.

Total exports fell 5.3 per cent in March to $62.6 billion as exports of unwrought gold, which surged in February, came back down.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products decreased 17.4 per cent in March.

Meanwhile, imports fell 1.2 per cent to $64.8 billion as imports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts fell 8.1 per cent.

In volume terms, total exports fell 4.7 per cent, while total imports decreased 1.2 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

11m ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

1h ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

17h ago

Mother and child struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto
Mother and child struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto

A mother and her child were struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto, police said. Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Two...

22m ago

