The first wrongful-death trial in Travis Scott concert deaths has been delayed

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The first civil trial related to the hundreds of lawsuits filed over the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival headlined by rap superstar Scott is set to begin. Jury selection in the trial over the lawsuit filed by the family of Madison Dubiski, one of the 10 people killed at the concert in Houston, was scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 3:11 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 3:56 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — The start of the first civil trial stemming from the 2021 Astroworld festival, at which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge, has been delayed.

Jury selection had been set to begin next Tuesday in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed the family of Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old Houston resident who was killed during the crowd crush at the Nov. 5, 2021, concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

But Apple Inc., one of the more than 20 defendants going to trial next week, filed an appeal this week, automatically delaying the start of jury selection.

“Unless I hear differently, the trial is stayed,” state District Judge Kristen Hawkins said during a court hearing Thursday.

Apple, which livestreamed Scott’s concert, is appealing a ruling by Hawkins that denied the company’s motion to be dismissed from the case. Apple has argued that under Texas law, it can appeal Hawkins’ ruling because its defense claims are being made in part as a member of the electronic media.

Apple is arguing that in livestreaming Scott’s concert, it was acting as a member of the electronic media and its actions merit free speech protection.

“It remains our position that our conduct is protected by the First Amendment,” Kent Rutter, one of Apple’s attorneys, told Hawkins during a court hearing Thursday.

Just before the hearing ended, Hawkins said she had been notified that the appeals court earlier Thursday had denied a request by the lawyers for Dubiski’s family to lift the stay.

Jason Itkin, one of the attorneys for Dubiski’s family, said he planned to appeal that denial, likely up to the Texas Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Dubiski’s family have alleged that her death was caused by negligent planning and a lack of concern over capacity at the event. Her lawyers allege that how Apple placed its cameras around the concert site affected the placement of barriers and reduced available crowd space by the main stage.

Rutter argued that it was broadcasting an event “with significant public interest” and that by doing so, it was acting as a member of the media and gathering news.

Itkin said Apple has described itself in business records as a company that makes smartphones and computers but doesn’t mention news or news reporting. He added that the company’s Apple News app is a subscription service that aggregates the stories of other news organizations.

“This is not a free speech case. They know that,” Itkin said.

During the hearing, Hawkins appeared skeptical about Apple’s claims about being a member of the electronic media, asking Rutter that if a livestream were set up in a zoo to watch animals, would that be news.

“Yes, it would be,” Rutter said.

Over 4,000 plaintiffs filed hundreds of lawsuits following the concert. Dubiski’s case had been chosen by attorneys in the litigation to be the first to go to trial. More than 20 defendants, including Scott, Apple and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter, had been set to go on trial Tuesday.

Following a police investigation, a grand jury last year declined to indict Scott, along with five others connected to the festival.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

1h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

3h ago

HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals. The...

5h ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

TORONTO — Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

2h ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

1h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

3h ago

HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025
HPV test to be added to cervical screening in Ontario in 2025

The Ministry of Health will reportedly be moving from the current Pap smear test to human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for cervical screening in 2025, according to an internal memo to Ontario labs and hospitals. The...

5h ago

TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions

TORONTO — Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

19h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

20h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos