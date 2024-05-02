Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto’s final regular season game.

As you make your plans, consult the list below for TTC closures and other transit disruptions, as well as ongoing road closures due to construction.

Events

Toronto Marathon

Thousands of runners from more than 50 countries are expected to take to Toronto streets this Sunday for the Toronto Marathon, which includes the marathon, half-marathon run and walk, 10K, relay and 5K run and walk events.

The marathon has a goal of surpassing $1 million in donations that will benefit multiple local charities including the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, CAMH and SickKids Foundation.

The marathon kicks off at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at 7:30 a.m. while the 10K and 5K runs will begin at the Queen Elizabeth Building.

PWHL Toronto vs. PWHL Ottawa

The last game of the PWHL regular season will be this Sunday at Mattamy Athletic Centre where Toronto will take on Ottawa. Toronto has already clinched their playoff spot, while Ottawa is still vying to compete in the first playoffs of the new league.

Tickets for the game are available here.

The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival kicks off this weekend and will feature 200 exhibitions throughout the month of May in the GTA.

The largest photography event in the world was founded in 1997 and presents work by a diversity of artists, documentary photographers and photojournalists.

Most of the events are free and more details on where to find the installations can be found here.

Toronto Met Film Fest

The Toronto Met Film Fes will showcase the work of Toronto Metropolitan University Film Studies graduates at the Winter Garden Theatre this weekend.

The event shines a spotlight on the newest voices in Toronto’s Film Industry and gives the filmmakers a chance to showcase their work.

The full schedule is available on their website along with tickets to purchase for the shows.

Canada’s Wonderland Reopening Weekend

Canada’s Wonderland is reopening its doors this weekend for the 2024 season. The 330-acre park features 200 attractions, 70 rides and Splash Works.

Tickets and season passes are available now.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 Yonge-University

On Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, 2024, subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between Lawrence West and Wilson stations will operate on a single-track. Customers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes between Lawrence West and Wilson stations during this time.

Lakeshore West GO

Lakeshore West trains will operate every 15 minutes between Union Station to Oakville GO, and then hourly between Oakville to West Harbour GO stations due to critical track work in the corridor.

Some scheduled trains between Aldershot GO and West Harbour GO will be operating via GO Bus replacement.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures