Workers who build A220 at Airbus Canada ratify new contract

MONTREAL — The union representing 1,300 workers at Airbus Canada says they have ratified a new five-year contract.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says workers voted 77 per cent in favour of the agreement that included adjustments recommended by a conciliator.

The contract covers workers in Quebec who assemble the A220 aircraft, formerly known as the C Series made by Bombardier Inc.

The new five-year deal includes wage increases of eight per cent in the first year, followed by three per cent in the second and four per cent in each of the final three years. The agreement also includes improvements to a group insurance plan, shift premiums, vacation policy and pensions.

The new collective agreement comes after workers rejected two previous offers from the company as well as a tentative deal late last month.

The ratification ends fears of a lockout after management said they would take the job action Thursday if employees did not approve the deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press