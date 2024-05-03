A bus plunges into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan, killing 15 people and injuring more than 20

By The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 4:01 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 4:12 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bus plunged into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan on Friday after its driver lost control, killing at least 15 people and seriously injuring more than 20 others, police said.

The bus was traveling to Hunza on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district when the accident occurred, senior police officer Fayaz Ahmed said.

The mountainous highway connects Pakistan with China. Hunza is a popular tourist destination, especially in the warmer months.

Pictures from local media showed the twisted wreckage of an orange bus at the bottom of a rocky ravine near a riverbank.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the accident and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often ignore traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads, particularly in rugged areas.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

5h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

6h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and...

9h ago

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

13h ago

Top Stories

William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins to force Game 7

 William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto...

5h ago

Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections
Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo...

6h ago

OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer
OPP's mandatory breathalyzers are 'constitutionally sound' says prominent DUI lawyer

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and...

9h ago

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

10h ago

1:44
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Chinatown restaurant in the new Drake diss record “Euphoria”. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the owner who says he’s been overwhelmed by great feedback since.
1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos