An anchovy feast draws a crush of sea lions to one of San Francisco’s piers, the most in 15 years

Two sea lions swim in the bay next to Pier 39, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Haven Daley, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2024 11:03 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 11:13 am.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — They’re lounging, biting each other and generally making a ruckus in numbers not seen in more than a decade. And don’t even think about stealing their anchovies.

San Francisco’s famed Fisherman’s Wharf district is seeing a surge in sea lions.

First appearing at Pier 39 after the 1989 earthquake, the sea lions have become a well known tourist attraction. The number of sea lions — marine mammals that make loud barking calls and can weight up to a half-ton — crashing at the pier fluctuates over the seasons. On most days more than a hundred can be seen.

But this week, Pier 39 harbormaster Sheila Chandor has counted more than 1,000 sea lions, and that’s the most seen there in 15 years. A huge school of anchovies — a favored food of the pinnipeds — brought them there, Chandor said.

“It’s all about the seafood. It’s all about the food,” Chandor said. “A very good way to put it is they are fueling up for the mating season. It’s spring. They are ready to rock and roll down in the Channel Islands, and we’re a nice pit stop with some great seafood.”

The spike in sea lions is indeed only expected to be temporary. But the barges the sea lions lounge on are designed to hold significant weight, and officials admit this current surge is testing their limits.

Biologists said the number of anchovies in the bay that seems to have attracted extra sea lions this spring is especially high. Chandor said the schooling fish were off the Farallon Islands.

Meanwhile, shops and businesses in the area were hoping the sea lion surge would also result in a tourist shopping spree, attracting more visitors to the area. Sea lion lovers have been flocking to the pier to catch a glimpse of the huge, noisy herd.

“I’ve never seen that many sea lions in one place. I heard about this place, and we came here a few minutes ago, and it’s awesome to see them,” said Theresa Simbeck, a visitor from Germany. “It’s very loud, of course, but it’s really nice to see all of them. And it’s funny to watch them fight and relax in the sun.”

Big numbers of sea lions have come to their pier in past years, and some 1,700 have previously arrived, Chandor said. It’s usually 300 to 400 in winter and up to 700 in spring, Chandor said.

___

Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

Haven Daley, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

1h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

2h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

1h ago

Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft
Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a Toronto jewellery store theft. Police say just after 6 p.m. on April 30, they were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in the Queen Street...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Toronto to receive $104M from feds to support hosting 6 FIFA World Cup games in 2026

The federal government announced Toronto will receive $104 million in funding to help the city host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla...

1h ago

1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted
1 charged in string of GTA cinema shootings, others remain wanted

One man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into multiple shootings targeting cinemas in the GTA that are believed to be connected to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies. On...

2h ago

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A...

1h ago

Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft
Three suspects, including teen, wanted in Toronto jewellery store theft

Three suspects are wanted in connection with a Toronto jewellery store theft. Police say just after 6 p.m. on April 30, they were called to reports of a theft at a jewellery store in the Queen Street...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.

12h ago

2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

17h ago

1:44
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track
New Ho King reviews skyrocket following Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Chinatown restaurant in the new Drake diss record “Euphoria”. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the owner who says he’s been overwhelmed by great feedback since.
1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.
2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.
More Videos