Canada will send $65M for humanitarian assistance and economic development to Lebanon

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced a $65-million aid package for Lebanon today.

Canada is providing $38 million for development assistance and another $27 million in humanitarian aid.

The development funding will be channeled through United Nations organizations such as UN Women.

Global Affairs Canada says that money is intended to support local farmers, women-led businesses and women in politics.

The department says the humanitarian assistance will go towards providing food, water and health care.

It did not specify what groups are expected to distribute the aid or who the intended recipients are.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

Simon Hopkins, The Canadian Press