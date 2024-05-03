Casino game guides: difference between jackpot slots and Megaways

Posted May 3, 2024 3:58 pm.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

When it comes to slots, two types stand out from the crowd: Jackpot Slots and Megaways

What is a progressive jackpot slot?

A progressive jackpot slot is a type of slot machine game commonly found in casinos, both land-based and online, where the jackpot prize increases over time as more players wager on the game. Unlike standard slot machines, where the jackpot is fixed at a predetermined amount, progressive jackpot slots offer the potential for larger payouts that continue to grow until someone hits it.

Here’s how a progressive jackpot slot typically works:

Accumulation: Every time a player makes a bet on a progressive jackpot slot, a portion of their wager contributes to the jackpot pool. This means that with each spin of the reels, the jackpot increases in value.

Networked jackpots: In many cases, progressive jackpot slots are connected to a network of other machines or online casinos. This means that multiple machines or online platforms contribute to the same jackpot pool, leading to faster accumulation and larger potential prizes.

Triggering the jackpot: The jackpot is usually hit by achieving a specific combination of symbols or a particular outcome on the reels.

Resetting: After someone hits the progressive jackpot, the prize pool resets to a predetermined minimum value, and the process begins again. However, the reset amount is typically higher than the starting jackpot of a standard slot machine.

In Ontario’s iGaming market, slot games like Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune have become household names among avid casino enthusiasts.

Online CasinoJackpot Slot Title
JackpotCityAncient Fortunes: Zeus, Amazon Kingdom
PlayOJOMercy of the Gods

What are Megaways slots?

Megaways slots are a type of video slot game characterized by a dynamic and innovative reel structure that offers a high number of potential ways to win on each spin. Developed by Big Time Gaming (BTG), Megaways slots have gained significant popularity among players due to their unique gameplay mechanics.

Here are the key features of Megaways slots:

Dynamic reel structure: Unlike traditional slots with a fixed number of paylines, Megaways slots feature a dynamic reel layout where the number of symbols appearing on each reel can vary with every spin. This variability creates a different number of ways to hit on each spin, ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands.

Cascading reels: Many Megaways slots incorporate a cascading reels feature, where combinations disappear from the reels and are replaced by new symbols falling from above.

Themed gameplay: Megaways slots come in various themes, ranging from classic fruit machines to adventure and fantasy themes.

Licensed and collaborative games: Big Time Gaming has licensed the Megaways mechanic to other game developers, leading to collaborations and the creation of Megaways versions of popular slots from various providers. This has expanded the Megaways lineup and introduced new gameplay features and mechanics.

Online CasinoMegaways Title
LeoVegasBonanza Megaways
Mr. VegasGonzo’s Quest Megaways

