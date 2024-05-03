Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Posted May 3, 2024 9:42 am.
A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police were called to the Mississauga Road and Indian Road area just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
A cyclist was hit by a vehicle and was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. The driver remained at the scene.
Mississauga Road is closed between Indian Road and Kane Road for the investigation.