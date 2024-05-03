Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games

FIFA World Cup 2026
he federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 3, 2024 5:18 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2024 5:19 am.

The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough are scheduled to provide a funding update today at Toronto’s BMO Field, where the matches will be held.

Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, will also be in attendance.

Toronto has estimated its part of hosting the elite international soccer competition will cost $380 million, an increase of $80 million compared to a 2022 forecast.

Chow recently announced new oversight and advisory groups to help prepare for the increasingly costly event.

Vancouver will also host games at the elite international soccer competition, which Canada is co-hosting with the United States and Mexico.

Officials announced Tuesday that hosting seven World Cup games at BC Place Stadium could cost up to $581 million, more than double the estimate from two years ago.

